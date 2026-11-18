NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.11.2026 23:27:37
Nvidia Bars Huang's CEO Return
(RTTNews) - Nvidia (NVDA) has confirmed that founder Jensen Huang will not return as chief executive, with the board unanimously accepting his resignation and expressing full confidence in interim CEO Colette Kress.
Board Chair Harvey Jones announced the decision during the company's third-quarter earnings call, noting that Nvidia will continue its search for a permanent CEO.
The leadership transition comes amid an investigation into Huang's personal relationships and potential national security concerns.
Huang had previously stated he would be willing to return if the board deemed it in the company's best interest. Nvidia has established a national security and export control oversight committee and plans to strengthen its compliance measures.
Despite the executive changes, Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103 percent year-over-year, with profit rising 105 percent to more than $65 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations. The company projected fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent.
Kress highlighted strong early demand for Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin AI computing technology and raised the fiscal 2028 revenue growth outlook to 75 percent, up from the previous forecast of 70 percent.
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|NVIDIA Outperform
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