NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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23.07.2026 16:05:00

Nvidia Stock: Buy Right Now or Wait for a Better Opportunity?

By most metrics, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) looks like a screaming buy right now. Its stock is down by 12% from its high, but its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at a five-year low. Its price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is near a five-year low. And both metrics are substantially lower than those of other companies that have benefited from the AI spending boom such as Broadcom and Vertiv. But worries are intensifying on Wall Street that AI spending at current rates may not be sustainable. So, is Nvidia a buy at today's levels, or should investors wait for a better opportunity?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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