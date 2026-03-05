NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
05.03.2026 05:30:00
Nvidia vs. Amazon: Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy Now?
When it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, few companies are as central to it as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Even more, both companies have seen their revenue growth rates accelerate recently.Still, if you were to judge strictly by the two companies' growth rates alone, choosing between the two would be easy. Nvidia posted a staggering 73% year-over-year revenue increase to $68.1 billion. And Amazon's sales rose 14% to $213.4 billion, reflecting a more diversified operational base.Of course, there's more to the story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
