Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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30.04.2026 22:27:14
Nvidia vs. Intel: Diverging Paths in Quarterly Revenue
Past revenue performance isn’t always a reliable indicator of the best investment. Intel stock has more than doubled year to date, as it taps into a new wave of demand for its chips. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) benefits from the strong demand for its superpowerful graphics processing units (GPUs) used in the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. It has a much greater scale than Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), whose central processing units (CPUs) have taken a back seat to GPUs. However, Intel shares have rocketed 154% year to date as data center demand is spreading across the semiconductor industry. Intel is benefiting from the growing demand for CPUs serving as the orchestration layer for AI. This shows shifting dynamics taking place in the industry as the data center build-out continues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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