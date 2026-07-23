NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
23.07.2026 21:57:01
NVIDIA vs. UiPath: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the artificial intelligence revolution matures in 2026, many investors are weighing high-performance hardware against specialized automation software. Choosing between NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) requires balancing pure computing power with workplace efficiency.NVIDIA provides the essential infrastructure for modern computing, while UiPath develops the AI software robots that execute complex business tasks. Both companies are central to the global technology landscape, offering different ways to gain exposure to the ongoing shift toward automated enterprise intelligence.NVIDIA designs accelerated computing infrastructure, primarily focused on graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI systems for training large models. The company occupies a unique position among tech stocks due to its role in building the foundation of artificial intelligence. It serves massive markets like healthcare, though two customers accounted for 36% of total revenue in fiscal year (FY) 2026, which adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
24.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26