

EQS-Media / 20.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST



Ohio State University selects AIXTRON CCS MOCVD System for Next Generation Gallium Oxide Device Development

Herzogenrath, October 15, 2025 – The Ohio State University (OSU) has purchased a Close Coupled Showerhead® system for Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCS MOCVD) from AIXTRON SE (FSE:AIXA). The tool will be used for advanced epitaxy of gallium oxide (GaO) and aluminum gallium oxide (AlGaO) for materials and device development on 100 mm substrates. This state-of-the-art MOCVD system is helping to revolutionize the development of wide bandgap and ultrawide bandgap devices.

The AIXTRON CCS MOCVD system is renowned for its reliability and performance, it enables the deposition of high-quality, uniform thin films for a broad range of compound materials. Gallium oxide and its alloys are known for their superior performance at higher voltages, frequencies, and temperatures compared to traditional semiconductor materials. The new tool will empower OSU researchers to explore the properties of these materials, develop novel device architectures, and push the boundaries of semiconductor technology.

"We have had a great experience working with AIXTRON CCS reactors in the past for GaAs and InP materials. Their reactors are world-renowned for state-of-the-art uniformity, high material quality, and large process windows. AIXTRON has demonstrated this for gallium oxide (GaO) and aluminum gallium oxide (AlGaO), and we look forward to partnering with AIXTRON as we develop novel epitaxy layers and devices using this tool,” said Professor Steven A. Ringel, Associate Vice President of Research at The Ohio State University and Executive Director of Ohio State’s Institute for Materials and Manufacturing Research (IMR). He adds: “We particularly value the scalability the platform offers to us and our partners, while providing us with the immediate capability for up to 4” wafers. Hence, we look forward to taking the next step with AIXTRON."

Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE, shared his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with OSU and the esteemed Professors Hongping Zhao, Siddarth Rajan, and Steve Ringel. Our CCS MOCVD tools have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance in supporting cutting-edge academic research and seamlessly scaling to Tier-1 industrial applications. We are particularly enthusiastic about the promising advancements in gallium oxide technology, which herald the next generation of power devices. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing research and development in the semiconductor industry.”

The Ga 2 O 3 -capable MOCVD reactor will be installed at Nanotech West Lab, a 3,500 m² shared user facility servicing the Ohio State materials community. The lab is operated by IMR, a multidisciplinary institute that provides infrastructure support, development, and management of major research facilities at Ohio State.

Contact

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About Ohio State University:

Ohio State University located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for its strong academic programs, cutting-edge research, and vibrant campus life. As one of the largest universities in the United States, it plays a pivotal role in innovation, education, and community engagement across a wide range of disciplines.

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.