Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
31.03.2026 23:41:23
Oracle Cuts Jobs As AI Spending Pressures Mount
(RTTNews) - Oracle Corporation has started laying off thousands of employees around the world as the company faces pressure from investors due to its significant spending on AI infrastructure and declining cash flow.
Reports suggest that about 30,000 jobs have been cut globally, with around 12,000 of those in India, and there might be more layoffs coming there. Employees in India were told their positions were no longer needed due to a restructuring within the organization.
Oracle is providing severance packages that include 15 days of pay for each year of service, one month's salary until their termination date, leave accrued, gratuity if applicable, notice-period pay, and an extra two months of salary for those who choose to resign voluntarily.
These job cuts come as Oracle is heavily investing in expanding its AI data centers while also managing the debt incurred for that expansion.
This year, the company's stock has dropped significantly as investors are starting to doubt whether these big investments in AI will pay off.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
|
24.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Oracle-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Oracle-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Oracle-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Oracle von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Oracle prepares for lay-offs as it hails efficiencies from AI coding tools (Financial Times)
|
11.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Handelsende zurück (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Oracle-Aktie nach starken Zahlen höher: SAP-Rivale kann Erwartungen schlagen (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)