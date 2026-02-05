Philips Aktie
WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538
|
05.02.2026 05:11:07
Partnering to improve personalized cancer care through digital pathology
Paris Saint-Joseph Hospital and Marie Lannelongue Hospital teamed up with Philips to fully integrate digital pathology into their enterprise imaging workflow, enabling multidisciplinary tumor boards to guide personalized cancer care with comprehensive diagnostic data at the anatomical, cellular and molecular levels.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Philips Electronics N.V.
