Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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20.07.2026 14:15:00
Plot Twist: Netflix Gets an Analyst Upgrade
After a year of poorly received financial updates, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was bound to catch a break eventually. The premium streaming pioneer saw its shares tumble 7% on Friday after following up mixed financial results with uninspiring guidance, with the stock down 46% over the past year, but at least one Wall Street pro sees the markdown as a buying opportunity.Helena Wang at Phillip Securities upgraded the beleaguered stock over the weekend. The move comes after at least 14 analysts slashed their price targets on Friday and another chimed in with a ratings downgrade. The move is timely for a stock that has shed nearly half of its value since hitting an all-time high last summer. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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