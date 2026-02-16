Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.02.2026 17:45:00

Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Amazon 3 Years From Now

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a well-known tech behemoth. Plenty of people use its commerce platform, and its name has become synonmous wth online shopping. Amazon is also competing in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing division. Despite operating in those lucrative areas, Amazon's growth rate has slowed a bit, and its stock price is underperforming. This opens it up to be passed by others who are operating at a high level.Two stocks that are crushing it now and could easily be worth more than Amazon in three years are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Each of these companies is highly exposed to the AI build-out, which is likely to be years-long, so there is plenty of time for these two stocks to surpass Amazon in market cap.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten