Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
16.02.2026 17:45:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Amazon 3 Years From Now
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a well-known tech behemoth. Plenty of people use its commerce platform, and its name has become synonmous wth online shopping. Amazon is also competing in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing division. Despite operating in those lucrative areas, Amazon's growth rate has slowed a bit, and its stock price is underperforming. This opens it up to be passed by others who are operating at a high level.Two stocks that are crushing it now and could easily be worth more than Amazon in three years are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Each of these companies is highly exposed to the AI build-out, which is likely to be years-long, so there is plenty of time for these two stocks to surpass Amazon in market cap.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
16.02.26
|Amazon, Google, Meta und Microsoft: Die 665-Milliarden-Wette der Tech-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
|
13.02.26
|Amazon-Aktie fällt nach Microsoft: Nächster Tech-Titel im Bärenmarkt (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Amazon-Aktie tiefer: JPMorgan prognostiziert großes Kurspotenzial (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Amazon von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)