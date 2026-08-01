Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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01.08.2026 17:09:00

Prediction: Intel Posts a Profitable Year Before 2028. Here's How It Gets There.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $91.13 on Thursday, up 11.3% in the chip sector's broad rebound. And by the headline numbers, investors just bid up a money loser. Over the past 12 months, Intel's net loss totals about $11.3 billion.But the losses are not what they appear. Intel's revenue is growing at its fastest pace in more than 15 years, its gross margin is expanding quarter by quarter, and the red ink traces mostly to accounting charges rather than to the business itself.Put the pieces together, and I think 2027 becomes Intel's first profitable year of this turnaround. Here's a closer look at the arithmetic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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