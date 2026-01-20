NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
20.01.2026 01:30:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Be Worth This Much By Year-End 2026
When OpenAI commercially launched ChatGPT in November 2022, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was worth about $345 billion. A little more than three years later, the semiconductor powerhouse is now worth $4.5 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.While Nvidia has emerged as the king of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom thus far, what if I told you the company's epic run was just getting started?Below, I'll explore a number of catalysts it has for 2026 and break down how the company could notch its next trillion-dollar milestone by year-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
