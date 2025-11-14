NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.11.2025 10:10:00
Prediction: This Stock Will Outperform Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a stock market star amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, soaring more than 1,000% over the past three years. And the momentum hasn't let up, with the stock advancing 43% since the start of this year. Why has Nvidia been such a winner? The company sells the most sought-after chip to power critical AI tasks -- yes, there are rivals out there, but Nvidia's chip is the fastest, and every minute saved counts for the most ambitious of AI customers.All of this has resulted in explosive earnings growth for Nvidia in recent years, and considering forecasts that today's billion-dollar AI market may reach into the trillions soon, Nvidia's growth story should keep marching on.So I'm optimistic about Nvidia's earnings next year and the stock performance too -- but this doesn't mean Nvidia stock will beat all other AI players. In fact, my prediction is the following AI stock will outperform Nvidia in 2026. Let's check it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Freundlicher Handel: Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
18:02