Novartis Aktie

Novartis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.02.2026 07:14:44

Press Release: Novartis Vanrafia(R) Phase III -2-

References

1. Novartis. Data on file.

2. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Novartis receives FDA accelerated

approval for Vanrafia(R) (atrasentan), the first and only selective

endothelin A receptor antagonist for proteinuria reduction in primary IgA

nephropathy (IgAN). Available at:

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-receives-fda-accelerated-approval-vanrafia-atrasentan-first-and-only-selective-endothelin-receptor-antagonist-proteinuria-reduction-primary-iga-nephropathy-igan.

Accessed February 2026.

3. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT04573478. A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind,

Placebo-controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy

at Risk of Progressive Loss of Renal Function. Available at

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04573478. Accessed February 2026.

4. Cheung C, Barratt J. The rapidly changing treatment landscape of IgA

nephropathy. Semin Nephrol. 2025;44:151573.

5. Kwon CS, Daniele P, Forsythe A et al. A systematic literature review of

the epidemiology, health-related quality of life impact, and economic

burden of immunoglobulin a nephropathy. J Health Econ Outcomes Res.

2021;8:36--45.

6. Pitcher D, Braddon F, Hendry B et al. Long-term outcomes in IgAN. Clin J

Am Soc Nephrol. 2023;18:727--8.

7. Mohd R, Mohammad Kazmin NE, Abdul Cader R, et al. Long-term outcome of

immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy: a single center experience. PLoS One.

2021;16:e0249592.

8. National Kidney Foundation. The voice of the patient (2020). Available

at:

https://igan.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/VOP_IgAN_12-7-20__FNL.pdf.

Accessed February 2026.

9. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Glomerular Diseases

Work Group. KDIGO 2021 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of

Glomerular Diseases. Kidney Int. 2021;100:S1--276.

10. Barratt J, Kim SG, Inker LA et al. AFFINITY study: 1-year results of

atrasentan in IgAN. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2024;35(Suppl):720. Abstract

FR-P0855.

11. Heerspink HJL, Jardine M, Kohan DE et al. Atrasentan in patients with

IgAN. N Engl J Med. 2025;392:544--54.

12. Heerspink HJL, Jardine M, Kohan DE et al. Study design and baseline

characteristics of ALIGN, a randomized controlled study of atrasentan in

patients with IgAN. Kidney Int Rep. 2024;10:217--26.

13. Kohan DE, Barratt J, Heerspink HJL et al. Targeting the endothelin A

receptor in IgAN. Kidney Int Rep. 2023;8:2198--210.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

mehr Nachrichten