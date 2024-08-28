|
28.08.2024 22:16:52
Salesforce.com Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.429 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.267 billion, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.495 billion or $2.56 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $9.325 billion from $8.603 billion last year.
Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.429 Bln. vs. $1.267 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.325 Bln vs. $8.603 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.42 - $2.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.31 - $9.36 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $10.03 - $10.11 Full year revenue guidance: $37.7 - $38.0 Bln
