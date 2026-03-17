NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.03.2026 15:00:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock While It's Under $200?
Investors are hesitant to invest in tech stocks these days, even Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), whose artificial intelligence (AI) chips have made it a top growth stock to own in recent years. On Monday, the stock was trading around $185, which is down around 13% from its 52-week high of more than $212 that it reached back in October.In recent months, there simply hasn't been as much excitement around big tech, as investors continue to be concerned about high levels of AI spending, and whether it will prove to be worthwhile in the end. But with Nvidia being a leader in the AI revolution and its growth rate remaining impressive, could the tech stock be a steal of a deal while it trades below the $200 mark?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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