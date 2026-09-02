Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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02.09.2026 19:00:00
Should You Buy Pfizer Stock Below $30?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has faced several issues in recent years that have weighed on its share price. First, the company's coronavirus business isn't nearly as strong as it once was. Second, Pfizer is racing toward important patent cliffs, including that of Eliquis, an anticoagulant. Third, the pharmaceutical giant has faced clinical setbacks with otherwise promising pipeline candidates, including some it acquired. This problem has led to billions in impairment charges. Because of these headwinds (and others), Pfizer's shares have lagged broader equities over the past two years and have hovered below $30 apiece. Is it finally time to invest in the company? Let's see whether there is a rebound on the horizon.Image source: The Motley Fool.Let's start with Pfizer's recent second-quarter update. The company's revenue increased by 1% year over year to $15 billion. While that top-line growth doesn't look impressive, it beat analyst estimates. On the bottom line, Pfizer's adjusted earnings per share were $0.77, slightly lower than the $0.78 reported in the prior-year quarter. Here too, Pfizer beat expectations. And it's important to highlight what drove the revenue and earnings beat.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.07.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|11 540,00
|2,12%
|Pfizer Inc.
|25,01
|-0,18%
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