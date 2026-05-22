Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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22.05.2026 17:00:00
Should You Forget PayPal and Buy Visa Instead?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), which owns one of the world's largest digital payment platforms, was once considered a high-growth fintech stock. Yet over the past five years, PayPal's stock plummeted more than 80% as it struggled to grow its user base, revenue, and profits.Visa (NYSE: V), which owns the world's largest card payments network, was widely considered a blue chip stalwart rather than a growth stock. But over the past five years, its stock has rallied nearly 50% as it generated predictable growth and expanded its ecosystem. So should investors simply forget about PayPal and buy Visa's stock instead?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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