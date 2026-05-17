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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.05.2026 16:06:00
SpaceX Accelerates Its IPO Timeline: 10 Things You Need to Know
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hottest talking point on Wall Street for years, an initial public offering (IPO) frenzy is about to take hold. The debut of AI inference and training chipmaker Cerebras on May 14, which saw shares peak at a $95 billion valuation, is a teaser of what's to come.In less than four weeks, Saudi Aramco will likely be dethroned as the largest-ever IPO, courtesy of Elon Musk's SpaceX, and it'll be a truly banner day for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Though Wall Street and investors were aware that SpaceX had confidentially filed for an IPO on April 1 -- doing so allowed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to conduct a regulatory review before making its financial statements public -- its IPO timeline has since been a bit clouded. This isn't the case any longer, according to several reports.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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