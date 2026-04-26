Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.04.2026 07:05:00
SpaceX IPO: 2 Things Every Investor Should Understand Now
A potential SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) appears to be just around the corner. According to recent reports, the company is planning to go public by June. The details of the potential IPO are staggering. Most experts agree that the company will seek a valuation of at least $1 trillion. Some reports speculate that the ultimate valuation could be somewhere around $1.75 trillion. Around $50 billion to $75 billion in fresh capital is expected to be raised through the public share sale. Whether or not you plan on participating in the SpaceX IPO, here are two things every investor should understand about this potentially historic event.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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