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17.06.2026 14:12:00
SpaceX Opened at $150: What Else Happened on Day 1?
After all the fanfare heading into its initial public offering (IPO), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed its first day as a publicly traded company on June 12. It was a record-breaking day for many reasons, including SpaceX becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world.Let's look back at that first day of trading and consider what happened to other space stocks and what to think about now that the big day is in the history books.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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