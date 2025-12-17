Tesla Aktie
Stock Market Today, Dec. 17: Tesla Shares Fall After California Moves to Restrict Autopilot Branding
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions, with numerous future projects planned, including autonomous robotaxis and robotics. Trading volume reached 105 million shares, coming in nearly 22% above its three-month average of 85 million shares. The stock closed at $467.26, down 4.6% on the day.Wednesday's trading saw Tesla retreat from recent record highs after California's DMV actions against its "Autopilot" branding raised fresh regulatory questions that investors are watching. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.2% to 6,722, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 1.8% to finish at 22,694. Within the automotive space, industry peers Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) declined 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively, as investors weighed legacy automakers' EV strategies against Tesla's AI and robotaxi focus.
