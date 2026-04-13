SUITX by Ottobock: Smart exoskeletons and digital ergonomics



EQS-Media / 13.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST



Smart exoskeletons and digital ergonomics

At the Hannover Messe trade show, ‘SUITX by Ottobock’ will be presenting networked, AI-based solutions for healthier workplaces



Duderstadt, 13 April 2026

’SUITX by Ottobock’ will be showcasing itself at the Hannover Messe trade show from 20 to 24 April 2026 as a consistently further developed business unit: In addition to the exoskeleton portfolio, ‘SUITX by Ottobock’ now offers scalable digital ergonomics solutions that systematically combine hardware, sensors and AI-based analyses. The SUITX team, part of the medical technology company Ottobock, will be exhibiting the new technologies and services at the trade show (hall 26, stand F41) using specific industrial and logistics applications.

Exoskeletons are now established in many work processes, for example during overhead work in automobile assembly or lifting activities in logistics. Companies such as IKEA, MAN and Airbus have been relying on ‘SUITX by Ottobock’ solutions for years, in some cases in more than 30 countries, to keep their employees healthy. Exoskeletons are considered one of the most effective measures to reduce physical strain and effectively reduce downtime.

“Now we are taking the next step and networking our exoskeletons with AI-supported applications and digital services,” says Martin Böhm, Chief Experience Officer at Ottobock and responsible for the business unit. “As a platform provider for ergonomics, we will be able to relieve people in their workplaces in an even simpler, smarter and more individual way in future. Digitalisation opens up new opportunities for companies to identify ergonomic risks based on data and to optimise processes during ongoing operations. And now even as a plug-and-play solution.”

Intelligent exoskeleton with new app

Following the premiere at the Hannover Messe trade show 2025, the first intelligent back exoskeleton from ‘SUITX by Ottobock’ – the IX BACK VOLTON – has proven itself in numerous industrial and logistics companies. At the CES in Las Vegas in January 2026, the business unit unveiled the digital extension for the first time: The Volton XP Companion app combines sensor data with ergonomic analyses, activity profiles and usage trends. This provides companies with an objective database to control the use of exoskeletons and make ergonomic improvements measurable. The launch of the app in the first markets is planned for 2026.

Weighing just 4.8 kilograms, the exoskeleton – the world’s lightest battery-operated model in its class – relieves the spine by up to 17 kilograms per operation when lifting heavy loads. This is made possible thanks to intelligent sensors, precise motor technology and adaptive power assistance that adjusts to every movement in real time.

AI-based ergonomics tool

The expansion of the AI-supported AIRGO XP tool is another building block on the way to becoming a comprehensive ergonomics provider. In cooperation with MotionMiners GmbH, SUITX by Ottobock is continuing to develop the solution in order to detect ergonomic strain in real time and on a data basis. The system analyses movement patterns at the workplace, identifies unfavourable posture and movement patterns and derives specific optimisation steps. This results in individual training programs for employees and clear decision-making bases for managers in order to make processes more ergonomic.

“The combination of digital ergonomics analysis and exoskeletons creates clear added value for industry and logistics,” says David Duwe, Vice President SUITX by Ottobock Europe. “If we combine the physical relief of our systems with the precise data from AIRGO XP, we create a coherent ergonomic overall system. The digital coach – even called 'Ergonomics Angel’ by some customers – makes it much easier to get started with the topic. Companies recognise strains earlier and can improve workplaces in a targeted manner, which directly benefits employees.”

Research as a driving force for development

In parallel to its digital product strategy, SUITX by Ottobock is also consistently developing its exoskeleton hardware, underpinning this development with research projects. A current long-term study planned by ‘SUITX by Ottobock’ in collaboration with the IFA of the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) at Airbus shows just how great the relief potential can be, especially when working overhead. For more than 18 months, employees were equipped with sensors in their real working environment; a total of over 477 measurement hours were incorporated into the analysis – including numerous tasks performed above shoulder height. The evaluation shows significantly increased strain in the neck and shoulder region, especially with repeated holding and assembly positions. Exoskeletons were able to reduce these loads by up to 43 per cent and help prevent unfavourable movement patterns. At the same time, efficiency gains of up to 14 per cent were achieved.

“Even though robotics in industry and logistics continues to advance, many activities continue to be carried out by humans,” says David Duwe. “The benefits of exoskeletons are becoming increasingly apparent and are now a matter of course for many companies as part of modern occupational safety. A high level of wearing comfort is decisive for acceptance, because only then will exoskeletons be used permanently.”

This is exactly where ‘SUITX by Ottobock’ comes in with the new generation of the IX SHOULDER AIR. Proven in use since 2018, the model has undergone further technical and ergonomic development: a more flexible functional mechanism ensures more precise arm movements and more stable guidance, while removable textile components simplify cleaning and maintenance. User feedback from various industries has been incorporated into the adaptations to improve practical support for overhead work.

Tests and availability

At the Hannover Messe trade show (hall 26, stand F41), visitors can test the exoskeletons and digital tools from ‘SUITX by Ottobock’ directly and seek advice from ergonomics experts. For testing in-house, the company offers ‘experience packages,’ including workplace analysis, employee training and digital evaluation. Selected exoskeletons are also available at more than 30 WÜRTH specialist shops in Germany.

About “SUITX by Ottobock”

Since 2012, SUITX has been developing support structures worn on the body, known as exoskeletons, to make everyday working life easier for physically labouring people. SUITX emerged from the Robotics and Human Engineering Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley. At the end of 2021, Ottobock and SUITX joined forces to develop pioneering exoskeletons as “SUITX by Ottobock”. Highly efficient and very light, these exoskeletons prevent musculoskeletal disorders caused by heavy physical labour. “SUITX by Ottobock” offers a unique combination of innovative software and hardware products to promote healthier workplaces. This includes analysing workplaces, consultation on ergonomics and the targeted use of exoskeletons.

More information at www.suitx.com.

About Ottobock

The publicly listed global medtech champion Ottobock combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovation in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and drives the digitalisation of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has nearly 9,300 full-time employees and is active in 45 countries today. It operates the largest international patient care network with around 400 patient care centres worldwide. With a strong R&D quota in the products and components business and more than 2,600 patents and patent applications, Ottobock is shaping the human bionics landscape of the future. The mission of improving people’s freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA – as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympic Games since 1988. Ottobock worldwide – The Human Empowerment Company

Contact

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Corporate Communications

Gesa Liss

Phone: +49 (0)151 44 16 18 37

E-mail: gesa.liss@ottobock.de