Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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10.06.2026 17:23:00

This May Be the Next Big Catalyst for Intel Stock

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been on an astounding run on the stock market over the past year. Shares of the semiconductor giant have gained a whopping 427% during this period, but recent stock price action suggests that investors may be having second thoughts about its prospects.Shares of Intel reached a 52-week high on May 11. However, they have slipped by more than 16% since then. Concerns regarding Intel's expensive valuation, the potential entry of Nvidia into its turf, and the recent dip in semiconductor stocks have weighed on its stock price.However, Intel stock could get a solid boost following a new development that reinforces the company's turnaround story. Let's take a closer look at a potentially major win scored by the chipmaker that could supercharge its stock once again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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