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29.10.2026 10:22:14

Touch Arrives On MacBook Pro

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) introduced MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR true to life colour, display and touch for the first time, featuring tandem OLED technology that delivers front-of-screen performance.

The new device will be available in 14- and 16-inch models, with up to 2000 nits peak HDR, SDR brightness, 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional detail, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a wider colour gamut covering both P3 and Adobe RGB that can display colours with brilliance.

The pro laptop comes in a thinner, lighter 3- and 4-pound designs, with blazing-fast M5 Pro and M5 Max performance and AI capabilities. The MacBook Pro will have a battery life of up to 24 hours.

This device has 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of blazing-fast storage. An enhanced six-speaker sound system now provides 50 percent deeper bass and remarkable sound clarity for even more immersive audio. A 12MP Center Stage camera, studio-quality mics, and the power of macOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI complete the MacBook Pro experience.2 It is available to pre-order starting today, October 28, with availability beginning Friday, November 6.

The display engine precisely controls the colour and luminance of every pixel at the sub-millisecond level, compensating for content, pixel use, temperature, and environment all at once to offer exceptional brightness uniformity and grayscale accuracy, even in fast-motion content. It also monitors and adapts each pixel's usage over time to preserve stunning image quality. And ProMotion technology delivers adaptive refresh rates from as low as 10Hz for better power efficiency and up to 120Hz for fluid responsiveness for content in motion.

Apple said a newly designed hinge provides greater stability while using Touch, and advanced video stabilisation automatically smooths the camera feed in real time while using Touch on a video call. Apple apps are optimised for the new MacBook Pro, and many existing apps work with Touch right away.

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