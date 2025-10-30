Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
30.10.2025 15:15:00
Up 111%, Should You Buy Intel Stock Right Now?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has turned into a leader from a laggard on the stock market in the past six months or so, jumping 111% as of this writing since hitting a 52-week low on April 8. The stock's gains during this period have outpaced the 96% spike in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index.It looks like the good times are here to stay for Intel. The company released its third-quarter results on Oct. 23, and investors liked what they saw. Let's look at the company's performance to see if it is worth buying this semiconductor stock in anticipation of more upside.Image source: IntelContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
