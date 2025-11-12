Visa Aktie

Visa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 11:45:09

Visa Inc. Announces Pilot For Payouts In Stablecoins

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) announced Visa Direct stablecoin payout pilot, Visa Direct's latest pilot which will allow platforms and businesses in the US to send payouts directly to users' or workers' or employees' stablecoin wallets, instead of sending to a card or bank account. For businesses using Visa Direct, payouts can be funded in fiat currency, while recipients can choose to receive their funds in USD-backed stablecoins like USDC. The pilot launches with select partners, with broader rollout planned for the second half of 2026.

"Launching stablecoin payouts is about enabling truly universal access to money in minutes - not days - for anyone, anywhere in the world," said Chris Newkirk, President, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions, Visa.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.mehr Nachrichten