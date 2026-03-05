Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
05.03.2026 05:06:00
Walmart vs. Target: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?
When evaluating big-box retailers, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are usually the first two companies that come to mind. Over the past year, however, their underlying financial results (and stock prices) have diverged sharply. Walmart continues to flex its massive scale, capturing market share and delivering consistent top-line momentum. And its stock? Up more than 34% over the past 12 months. Target, on the other hand, has struggled to regain its footing in a difficult consumer environment, and shares have gained less than 2% over this same period.Given Walmart's stronger growth and impressive e-commerce momentum, it might seem like the obvious choice for investors choosing between the two retailers. But a closer look reveals a different story.Ultimately, though, one of the two stocks comes out ahead when compared as potential investments today. So, which is it?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmart
|
22:34
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
03.03.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Dienstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)