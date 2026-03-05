Walmart Aktie

05.03.2026 05:06:00

Walmart vs. Target: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?

When evaluating big-box retailers, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are usually the first two companies that come to mind. Over the past year, however, their underlying financial results (and stock prices) have diverged sharply. Walmart continues to flex its massive scale, capturing market share and delivering consistent top-line momentum. And its stock? Up more than 34% over the past 12 months. Target, on the other hand, has struggled to regain its footing in a difficult consumer environment, and shares have gained less than 2% over this same period.Given Walmart's stronger growth and impressive e-commerce momentum, it might seem like the obvious choice for investors choosing between the two retailers. But a closer look reveals a different story.Ultimately, though, one of the two stocks comes out ahead when compared as potential investments today. So, which is it?
