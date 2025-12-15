Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
15.12.2025 10:45:00
Warren Buffett Says Buy This Vanguard Index Fund -- It Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $835,000 With Help From Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft
Warren Buffett, who took control of Berkshire Hathaway six decades ago, has earned a reputation as one of the greatest investors in American history. He has consistently given the same advice: Buy an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC)"In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 index fund," Buffett told attendees at Berkshire's annual meeting in 2021. He has suggested the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Here's how that advice could turn $400 invested monthly into $835,000 over 30 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Per-Se Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Per-Se Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!