WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098

Warren Buffett Says Buy This Vanguard Index Fund -- It Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $835,000 With Help From Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft

Warren Buffett, who took control of Berkshire Hathaway six decades ago, has earned a reputation as one of the greatest investors in American history. He has consistently given the same advice: Buy an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC)"In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 index fund," Buffett told attendees at Berkshire's annual meeting in 2021. He has suggested the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Here's how that advice could turn $400 invested monthly into $835,000 over 30 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
