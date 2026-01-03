Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
03.01.2026 14:33:00
Where Will Amazon (AMZN) Stock Be in 3 Years?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the world's largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company, yet it remains a market-beating growth stock. Over the past three years, its stock has rallied by about 170% as the S&P 500 has risen by less than 80%.Can Amazon maintain that momentum over the next three years? Let's review its growth engines, catalysts, challenges, and valuations to determine if it's still a worthwhile investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
05.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
02.01.26