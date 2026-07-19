ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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19.07.2026 11:23:00
Where Will ASML Stock Be in 5 Years?
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) just showed investors how much demand it is sitting on. On July 15, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker reported second-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year. It now expects 2026 total net sales of 43 billion to 45 billion euros, up from the 36 billion to 40 billion euros it forecast in April.At the midpoint, that is about 35% growth over last year's 32.7 billion euros -- remarkable for a company whose machines already sit at the center of advanced chipmaking.So, with shares up about 69% this year as of this writing, where could the growth stock realistically be five years from now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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