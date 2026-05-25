Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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25.05.2026 13:15:00
Where Will Boeing Stock Be in 10 Years?
Boeing (NYSE: BA) is one of the more fascinating stocks on the market for investors who prefer a long-term buy-and-hold approach. If you are one of them, it's important to understand that the key determinant of the company's future is its next-generation narrow-body aircraft, which is likely to launch in about a decade. There's a lot to unpack here, and much of it might surprise you.In a sense, the next narrow-body is always the key event in the company's future. Widebodies are obviously hugely important (not least because they tend to generate higher-margin aftermarket/service revenue). Still, the cash flow cycle of narrowbodies typically funds the next generation of aircraft.Unfortunately, the 737 MAX (first delivered in 2017) hasn't delivered the kind of cash flow Boeing's management and investors had hoped for. A combination of high-profile crashes, COVID-19 lockdowns, and quality control issues sent its free cash flow (FCF) in one direction and its debt in the other. Indeed, according to the Wall Street consensus, the company will only start generating more than $10 billion in annual FCF in 2028.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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