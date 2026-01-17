NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.01.2026 18:35:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?
With a market cap of $4.5 trillion, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company in the world. And it got to this point by offering excellent products that outperformed the competition in every vertical it entered, from video game graphics to cryptocurrency mining to generative artificial intelligence (AI). But while AI has been Nvidia's latest big market, investors shouldn't expect that gravy train to last forever, as it faces increasing competition in the market for cutting-edge computing hardware. Over the next 10 years, Nvidia's future could depend on how well it capitalizes on the next potential technology megatrends when the current boom fades.Generative AI has totally transformed Nvidia's business, and it continues to drive its growth. In the third quarter, its revenue jumped 62% year over year to $57 billion, largely due to strength in the company's data center segment, where it sells its most advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) systems for running and training AI models alongside data processing units and various types of networking hardware. The good news for investors is that the near-term outlook remains bright as clients continue to scramble for these products. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
