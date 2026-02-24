:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.02.2026 08:15:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 2030?
In late 2022, Wall Street noticed that the first iteration of OpenAI's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained and powered by thousands of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) data center graphics processing units (GPUs). And a spark was lit that quickly made the cutting-edge chipmaker the largest company in the world, with a market cap of $4.55 trillion. The good news is that companies continue to clamor for Nvidia's hardware. But how sustainable is the demand propping up Nvidia's huge valuation? Let's dig deeper into what could come next as the chipmaker seeks to maintain its dominance over the next decade and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!