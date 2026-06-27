NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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27.06.2026 19:18:00

Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 2030?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) makes the chips behind most of the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out, and the payoff for its shareholders has been enormous. But lately a new worry has surfaced: What if AI spending is near its peak? That question has pushed the stock down about 18% from its mid-May high as of this writing, even as Nvidia's business keeps accelerating.Given this backdrop, it's a good time to tune out the near-term noise and focus on the long-term. So, where could the stock realistically be in 2030?Unfortunately, the possible outcomes are wide -- not just because of the unpredictable nature of its business in a fast-changing industry, but also because of its stock's premium valuation. Nvidia could keep executing at full speed and still deliver only ordinary returns to investors from here. Or AI spending could prove more durable than skeptics expect, letting the company grow into and beyond today's price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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