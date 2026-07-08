NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.07.2026 09:17:00

Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?

Right now, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is on top of the world.Not only is the semiconductor company the largest in the world by market capitalization, but it's also posting growth numbers that would make most small tech start-ups envious. In the most recent quarter alone, Nvidia increased its revenue by 74.6% and its net income by a jaw-dropping 120.7%.But can the company keep this up over the next five years? Where will Nvidia stock be in five years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten