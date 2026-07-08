NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.07.2026 09:17:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?
Right now, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is on top of the world.Not only is the semiconductor company the largest in the world by market capitalization, but it's also posting growth numbers that would make most small tech start-ups envious. In the most recent quarter alone, Nvidia increased its revenue by 74.6% and its net income by a jaw-dropping 120.7%.But can the company keep this up over the next five years? Where will Nvidia stock be in five years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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