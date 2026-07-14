Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
|
14.07.2026 11:41:00
Which Stock Is a Better Buy? Visa or Mastercard?
There aren't many businesses quite like Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). Both operate open-loop payment networks -- the rails that shuttle money between a shopper's bank and a merchant's -- while the banks that issue the cards, not the networks, take on the credit risk. Each network also grows more valuable as it scales; more cardholders attract more merchants, and vice versa. That durability is why both have compounded for years and generated enormous free cash flow along the way.The model is also remarkably asset-light. Neither company lends money or carries inventory, and both run on modest capital expenditures. So most of the fees they collect become profit.These similarities them easy to compare. Even more, Visa's market capitalization sits near $657 billion and Mastercard's near $465 billion, yet the two carry almost the same price-to-earnings ratio of about 30. So the question isn't which is the better business. Both are exceptional. It's which is the better buy when the price tags are this close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.
|
13.07.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|UK and Switzerland to loosen visa restrictions as part of services trade deal (Financial Times)
|
13.07.26
|ACE Money Transfer and Visa Announce Strategic Collaboration (EQS Group)
|
08.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Visa-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Kapitalanlage in Visa von vor einem Jahr rentiert? (finanzen.at)
|
07.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)