Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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25.05.2026 11:45:00
Why 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Pfizer (PFE) Stock Could Soar 38%
If you've spent any time reading about certain stocks, you'll have noticed that opinions among Wall Street analysts can vary widely. Because there's no way to definitively determine where a stock will be in the future, it's hard to know for sure that it's a buy, sell, or hold. It's the same with The Motley Fool: One of its writers might be very bullish on one stock, while her colleague is bearish. That's why it's good to read multiple opinions and think them through on your own.Here's one example: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The MarketWatch website recently tracked 28 ratings for the stock: Nine Wall Street analysts said "buy," one said the stock was overweight (which essentially means it's a buy), 15 said "hold," and three said "sell." The consensus, then, was to hold.These ratings are occasionally changed or reaffirmed. Guggenheim Securities recently reaffirmed its buy rating for Pfizer, along with a price target of $36 per share. That's fully 38% higher than the recent share price of about $26.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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