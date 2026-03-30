Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.03.2026 14:30:00
Why April Could Be a Turning Point for Tesla Stock
Given the thus-far glacial pace of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) robotaxi rollout, it's hard to expect anything dramatic in April. However, the narrative around the stock could change in a positive direction. There are three main catalysts for this change that investors need to keep a close eye on.These numbers may be released by the time you read this, and the fierce debate around them will be over. A UBS analyst threw the cat among the pigeons in mid-March by projecting Tesla's deliveries at 345,000 in the first quarter -- a figure notably below the analyst consensus of about 365,000.It's also a number receiving some support on the prediction markets platform Polymarket, with implied odds indicating a 62% probability of a figure below 350,000 and only a 27% probability of a figure between 350,000 and 375,000 at the time of writing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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