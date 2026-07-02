ASML NV Aktie

ASML NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

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02.07.2026 20:45:06

Why ASML Holdings Rallied in June

Shares of semiconductor equipment giant ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) rallied 24.3% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.ASML didn't report any financial news during the month; however, there were numerous positive news items on ASML and semiconductor investment generally. Elon Musk visited the company's headquarters around the same time as Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering, as SpaceX has ambitions to become its own chipmaker.Additionally, positive news and earnings reports from the memory sector increased expectations for memory production investment, with several Wall Street analysts increasing their expectations for wafer front-end (WFE) equipment investment amid the AI boom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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