ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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05.08.2026 02:30:00
Why ASML Stock Lost 18% in July
Shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) were pulling back last month amid a broader sell-off in AI stocks and as the company reported second-quarter earnings, which briefly lifted the stock, though that wasn't enough to drive gains over the course of the month.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month down 18%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell early in the month on competitive concerns, and then slipped again at the end of July on reports that China is making its own ultraviolet lithography machines, potentially competing with ASML.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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