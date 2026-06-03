ASML NV Aktie

ASML NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

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04.06.2026 00:30:00

Why ASML Stock Rose 13% in May

Shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) were on the move last month as the maker of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) equipment rode a bullish wave in the semiconductor industry, as most sector stocks posted double-digit gains.There wasn't much news out on the Dutch semicap company, but it signed a new customer, and the tailwinds in the sector helped propel it up 13%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As the chart below shows, the stock was volatile last week, but managed to finish with solid gains by the end of the month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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