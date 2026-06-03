ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
04.06.2026 00:30:00
Why ASML Stock Rose 13% in May
Shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) were on the move last month as the maker of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) equipment rode a bullish wave in the semiconductor industry, as most sector stocks posted double-digit gains.There wasn't much news out on the Dutch semicap company, but it signed a new customer, and the tailwinds in the sector helped propel it up 13%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As the chart below shows, the stock was volatile last week, but managed to finish with solid gains by the end of the month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASML NV
|
09:28
|Freundlicher Handel: STOXX 50-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|STOXX-Handel: Euro STOXX 50 bewegt sich zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|Börse Europa in Rot: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26