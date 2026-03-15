Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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15.03.2026 03:00:00
Why I've Changed My Mind on Microsoft Stock
It has been a frustrating start to 2026 for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) investors. Year to date, the stock has fallen about 18%. Even worse, the stock is down about 29% from a 52-week high of $555.45.The tech stock's decline comes as many software stocks take a beating amid investor caution over evolving risks in an era of artificial intelligence (AI).Previously, I viewed this pullback as a potential opportunity. After all, the underlying business continues to do very well. In its fiscal Q2, for instance, Microsoft's revenue rose 17% year over year, and operating income rose 21% to $38.3 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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