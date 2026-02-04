Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
04.02.2026 22:19:15
Why Oracle Stock Fell Hard To Start 2026
January was a rough month for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) investors. The enterprise software giant saw its stock fall 15.6%, continuing its slide from a less-than-stellar earnings report released the month prior.Three major factors were at play: a bondholder lawsuit, a wave of analyst downgrades and price cuts, and a macro environment that turned hostile to AI infrastructure spending.On Jan. 14, bondholders filed a class action suit in Manhattan court on behalf of investors who bought $18 billion of debt Oracle issued in September 2025. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
