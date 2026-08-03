Oracle Aktie

Oracle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

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03.08.2026 16:40:36

Why Oracle Stock Is Gaining

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) stock was up 5.3% as of 10:39 p.m. ET Monday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 1% and 1.5%, respectively.Shares of the tech giant are rising along with most of the market, driven by the possible easing of the War in Iran.On Sunday, President Trump told reporters that he had called off a series of planned strikes against Iran and that a fresh round of negotiations would begin on Monday, renewing hope that an end to the conflict could be found. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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