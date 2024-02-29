YouTube Create Expands Into 13 More Countries

(RTTNews) - Google has expanded its YouTube Create app to additional markets. The app, designed for content creators to shoot, edit, and enhance videos on their smartphones, was first launched in beta testing last autumn and was available in only a few countries, such as the United States.

YouTube announced on its blog that the app is rolling out to thirteen additional countries, making it available for download from the Play Store in a total of 21 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

YouTube Create is a comprehensive solution for all video editing requirements, offering tools for creators to craft short or long-form videos. The app enables users to shoot videos directly from their phones, add music and other audio effects, and edit their footage using semi-professional tools.

The app's integrated creative tools, AR, and AI filters aim to rival TikTok, a popular platform for non-tech-savvy creators looking to experiment with videos, but lacking editing skills. Through Create, users can upload clips, trim and split videos, apply effects, and access copyright-free music to enhance their videos. These songs, which are free from copyright issues, synchronize the beats with the video clips, similar to TikTok.

The Create app also features an Audio Cleanup tool, a denoising model that reduces background noise and enhances the audio quality of clips recorded on smartphones. Additionally, the app includes an auto-caption tool, simplifying the process of adding text to videos.