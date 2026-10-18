Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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18.10.2026 02:00:00
$3,000 Split Across Nvidia, Broadcom, and TSMC Could Be Worth This Much by 2030
If you're looking to build a portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks with $3,000, you can't go wrong with buying shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). With that amount, you could buy five shares of Nvidia, three of Broadcom, and two of TSMC for under $3,000.
If the AI infrastructure build-out continues, I think that investment could be worth over $9,000 by the end of 2030, a more-than-threefold return in a little over four years. The biggest risk, of course, is an AI slowdown, but right now, growth appears robust, and demand for AI chips outstrips supply. Let's look at how an investment in these three top AI stocks could triple.
Nvidia is the AI king with its graphics processing units (GPUs), and it looks well-positioned to remain a big winner in the space over the next few years. The company continues to grow rapidly and has already forecast a 70% increase in revenue next fiscal year.
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