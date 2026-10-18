Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.10.2026 02:00:00

$3,000 Split Across Nvidia, Broadcom, and TSMC Could Be Worth This Much by 2030

If you're looking to build a portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks with $3,000, you can't go wrong with buying shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). With that amount, you could buy five shares of Nvidia, three of Broadcom, and two of TSMC for under $3,000.

If the AI infrastructure build-out continues, I think that investment could be worth over $9,000 by the end of 2030, a more-than-threefold return in a little over four years. The biggest risk, of course, is an AI slowdown, but right now, growth appears robust, and demand for AI chips outstrips supply. Let's look at how an investment in these three top AI stocks could triple.

Nvidia is the AI king with its graphics processing units (GPUs), and it looks well-positioned to remain a big winner in the space over the next few years. The company continues to grow rapidly and has already forecast a 70% increase in revenue next fiscal year.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 191,02 -1,43% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:45 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11:11 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen