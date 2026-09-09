NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.09.2026 05:00:01

1 Chart That Destroys The Nvidia Bear Thesis

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) accomplishments speak for themselves, but despite the stock having grown to a market cap of more than $5 trillion and it becoming the most profitable company in the world, there's still a lot of skepticism facing it.

Even as revenue nearly doubled in its most recent quarter, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 29, roughly in line with the S&P 500, indicating that investors expect its long-term earnings growth to generally resemble the broad-market index, even though it more than doubled net income in its latest quarter and expects strong growth to continue at least through 2027.

There are a number of reasons why Nvidia doesn't get the premium you might expect for a company growing this fast. First, the semiconductor industry is historically cyclical, and investors are expecting the momentum in the AI boom to eventually fade. At that point, Nvidia's revenue and earnings growth could turn negative as it has in past cycles. Second, competitors, including Nvidia's hyperscaler customers, are building their own chips to substitute for Nvidia components. While they're unlikely to replace them entirely, it could signal that Nvidia's competitive advantage is likely to erode over time. Finally, some investors think that depreciation in Nvidia's chips is an outsize risk facing the company and the broader AI boom. If its chips lose their value quickly, that is likely to hurt their selling price and the broader sustainability of AI, as eventually, Nvidia's customers will need to sell enough services to pay for its chips.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Analysen
27.08.26 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
27.08.26 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
27.08.26 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.08.26 NVIDIA Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.08.26 NVIDIA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 194,30 0,26% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:05 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Markt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erleidet Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen