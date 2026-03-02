Pfizer Aktie

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

02.03.2026 18:15:00

1 Reason I'd Happily Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock and Never Sell

If you ask me for a reason I'd buy Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock and never sell it, I certainly have one -- because I've already bought into Pfizer, and I have no plans to sell it. Here's a look at why I invested in Pfizer, and why you might want to, as well.Image source: Getty Images.As you probably know, Pfizer is a giant among pharmaceutical stocks, recently sporting a market value of $154 billion. It's been around since before the Civil War, as it was launched in 1849 in Brooklyn. The company became more of a household word in 2020, once it debuted a COVID-19 vaccine, followed by its COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
