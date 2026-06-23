Adobe Aktie

Adobe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012

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23.06.2026 19:11:01

Adobe vs. Duolingo: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) requires balancing established market dominance against high-octane growth. Both companies lead their respective software niches, but which is the better buy for your portfolio?Adobe is the gold standard for creative professionals, offering a deep suite of essential tools. Duolingo has revolutionized digital learning through gamification, expanding from languages into broader education. This comparison examines how Adobe's massive scale and cash generation stack up against Duolingo's rapid expansion and high user engagement.Adobe provides digital tools for creators and enterprises through its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud platforms. The company serves a diverse global base including individual students, creative professionals, and massive government entities. Leadership remains in flux, as the firm currently lacks a permanent CEO and recently announced the departure of CFO Dan Durn.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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